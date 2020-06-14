Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

State Senate OKs Bill to Fight Eastern Equine Encephalitis

Eastern Equine Encephalitis is a mosquito-borne virus that is rare but can be fatal.

Highway EEE Alert Signs
NBC Connecticut

A bill intended to help protect the public from Eastern Equine Encephalitis has been approved by the Massachusetts Senate.

Eastern Equine Encephalitis is a mosquito-borne virus that is rare but can be fatal.

Last year, Massachusetts saw a resurgence of EEE, with more than 200 communities designated as moderate to critical risk by the state Department of Public Health. 

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

#FitForTheFrontLine May 22

Fit for the Front Line: A Fitness Challenge to Support the Nation’s Front Line Workers

Randolph 2 hours ago

Randolph Police Search for 2 Vehicles After Woman Shot in Arm

The virus is spread through the bite of an infected mosquito and can harm both humans and animals.

The bill authorizes the state's mosquito control board to take actions to reduce the mosquito population if the Department of Public Health determines there may be an elevated risk of EEE.

Massachusetts typically experiences outbreaks every 10 to 20 years. Each outbreak can last for two to three years. In late September 2019, the DPH confirmed three people died due to EEE in the state.

The bill now heads to the Massachusetts House.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsEEEmosquitoes
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us