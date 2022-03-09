State Trooper Bucci to Be Laid to Rest Wednesday

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Tamar Bucci, who was killed in a crash last week in Stoneham, will be laid to rest Wednesday.

Funeral arrangements began with visiting hours Tuesday, which were held at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Revere from 4 to 7 p.m. A law enforcement walk-by will began at 4 p.m., with hundreds of officers turning out in a show of support.

Massachusetts State Police estimated more than 1,200 first responders came out, some coming as far as Missouri and Nebraska.

"It just gives us a feeling of comfort that we can all be together. But it's a profound sadness, it's a gut shot every time," retired Massachusetts State Police Det. Lt. Bill Powers said of the turnout.

There was a strong show of support for Massachusetts State Police Trooper Tamar Bucci, killed in a crash last week, at her calling hours in Revere.

A celebration of Bucci's life will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church.

Revere road closures for Trooper Bucci's funeral

The following road closures will be in place Tuesday from 2 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Bucci's services:

Revere Street between American Legion Highway and North Shore Road

Hutchinson Street between American Legion Highway and Revere Street

Breed Street between American Legion Highway and Revere Street

Temple Street to Revere Street

Tuttle Street between Revere Street and Breed Street

Stowers Street between Revere Street and Breed Street

Massachusetts State Trooper Tamar Bucci dreamed of being a police officer. She was killed late Thursday night when she was pulling over to help a driver in need.

More about Tamar Bucci

Bucci, 34, of Woburn, was killed in a crash Thursday night on Interstate 93 in Stoneham while trying to assist a disabled motor vehicle.

She had been a member of Massachusetts State Police for just under two years. Before joining state police, she worked in the security department at Encore Boston Harbor casino and also worked as a personal trainer.

She was a graduate of Andover High School and Middlesex Community College.

Bucci is survived by her parents, two sisters, a stepbrother and a stepsister.

She is the 22nd member of the Massachusetts State Police to die in the line of duty.

On Saturday, hundreds of law enforcement members and residents of the Commonwealth lined a procession route in what was a solemn and heartbreaking show of support for the fallen state trooper.

Officers, firefighters and paramedics from across the state lined the streets outside the medical examiner's office where the procession began as the body of the trooper's body was escorted from Boston to the Barile Funeral Home in Stoneham.