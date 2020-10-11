Local

Massachusetts State Police

State Trooper Car Involved In Somerville Crash

The trooper was not harmed in the accident, officials said.

NBC10 Boston

A Massachusetts state trooper's cruiser was involved in a two-car crash early Sunday morning in Somerville. 

As the trooper stood outside of his police cruiser along Interstate 93, another car rear-ended the cruiser. The trooper was not harmed in the accident, which happened just before 3 a.m., officials said.

The driver of the car was brought to Boston Medical Center and likely will face charges, police said.

Several lanes were closed at the crash site to accommodate the emergency response and investigation.

