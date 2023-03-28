Local

Fall River

State Trooper Dragged by Car During Fall River Traffic Stop

The trooper went back to his shift after being discharged from the hospital

By Matt Fortin

Massachusetts State Police

A Massachusetts state trooper was dragged by a car for around 100 feet during a traffic stop early Tuesday morning in Fall River, but returned to his shift after being released from the hospital, authorities said.

According to a news release from Massachusetts State Police, the trooper stopped a car for a motor vehicle violation at around 12:30 a.m., near the corner of Pleasant Street and 17th Street.

As the trooper was standing beside the car and speaking to the female driver, authorities said the driver began moving away. The trooper reached into the car to try to stop her from driving off, and ended up being dragged for around 100 feet, authorities said. The suspect drove off, according to police.

The trooper went to St. Luke's Hospital in New Bedford to be treated, and was discharged around 4 a.m. He went back to his shift to continue the investigation, which remains ongoing.

