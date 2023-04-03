Local

Foxboro

State Troopers Pursue Stolen Vehicle in Foxboro, Catch Suspect

The suspect involved has not yet been publicly named

By Matt Fortin

Authorities arrested a suspect in Foxboro, Massachusetts, after a car chase that involved a stolen vehicle, according to a news release from state police.

On Sunday at around 7 p.m., state troopers and officers with the Foxboro Police Department were investigating a stolen vehicle that was parked outside of The Lodge apartments, the news release said.

A suspect came out of a building, got into the stolen vehicle and started driving, hitting several parked cars in the lot, troopers said. The suspect took off, heading south on Foxboro Boulevard, according to authorities.

Law enforcement said they pursued the vehicle, which drove onto Forbes Boulevard and then onto Route 140, where the driver stopped and got out of the car.

A state police K-9 team and a helicopter were brought in to help search for the driver.

Before 8:30 p.m., police said they got word that the suspect was trying to get into another vehicle in the Commercial Street area. A trooper was able to take the suspect into custody, after a helicopter spotted the suspect running into the wood line around there, the release said.

Troopers said they found narcotics in the area where the suspect was.

The suspect was taken to the Foxboro Barracks for state police to be booked, but has not been identified.

