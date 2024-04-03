Massachusetts

Statewide outage impacting several Mass. RMV transactions

It wasn't immediately known what caused the statewide outage

An outage at the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles Wednesday is affecting several transactions.

"Due to a statewide outage, the RMV cannot process transactions online, in Service Centers or over the phone," the registry posted on its website. "Customers may use their bank account (ACH) option as an alternative online payment method."

