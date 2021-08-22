‘Stay Safe, Boston': Mayor Janey Outline's City's Henri Preparations

Though the worst of Tropical Storm Henri is not expected to hit Boston, Mayor Kim Janey said Sunday that the city is preparing just in case.

"We certainly hope the worst of the storm passes Boston, but we are taking every precaution to make sure we are prepared, to make sure our residents are safe," she said during a Sunday morning press conference.

That includes talking with restaurants that have outdoor dining to make sure they are storing their tables, chairs and other equipment indoors. It also includes working with construction sites to make sure any scaffolding, cranes and other materials are secured.

Janey said Boston expects to experience damaging winds, potential power outage, storm surge flooding and flooding rain from Sunday into Monday as Henri makes its way through Massachusetts.

Tropical Storm Henri kept on course early Sunday to crash into a long stretch of northeastern coastline, as millions on New York’s Long Island and in southern New England braced for flooding, toppled trees and extended power outages.

Janey encouraged Boston residents to stay indoors or seek shelter during this period.

"As the city continues to prepare for the potential impacts of the storm, I continue to urge every resident to take the necessary precautions to ensure their safety. Through the height of the storm, please stay home. If you must travel, use public transportation."

Additional water and sewer and tree division crews have been called in to help with any flooding or downed trees, and Janey said the city has also been in close contact with utilities to make sure any downed wires are addressed.

She said anyone who experiences flooding issues can call (617) 989-7900, and urged residents to avoid any downed wires and report them to authorities.

"Stay safe, Boston," Janey said. "And as always, please be mindful of anyone in your community who may need assistance."