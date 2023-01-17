Local

Steamship Authority Opens Summer Ferry Reservations Online With Long Wait Times, Glitches

Consider yourself lucky if you're able to book summer ferry tickets to Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard online.

The Steamship Authority opened their online summer booking to the islands on Tuesday morning, but not without major system glitches that left many experiencing hours-long wait times only to then get booted from their reservation.

Many took to Twitter to air their frustrations, with criticisms likening the reservation system to TicketMaster.

The Steamship Authority initially denied any technical issues, and directed users who were tweeting about the issue to call their reservation office.

The ferry service then issued an update, saying they are experiencing "website difficulties," and directed users to refresh their browsers if they're wait time does not change.

This is not the first time users have had difficulty making online ferry reservations. In 2022, a broken air conditioning unit shut reservation systems. And, In 2021, the ferry service experienced a cyberattack that affected their online reservation system.

