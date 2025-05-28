Stefany Shaheen, daughter of Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, running for Congress in NH

Stefany Shaheen, the eldest daughter of former governor and longtime Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, announced Wednesday morning that she is running for New Hampshire's 1st District Congressional seat.

“For 15 years I’ve been a fierce fighter for medical research and innovation in health care to help people like my daughter, Elle, battling chronic, life-threatening diseases, like diabetes. So, when I see Donald Trump crushing medical research and slashing health care for kids, seniors and veterans to give tax breaks to billionaires and corporations, I have to fight back. That’s why I’m running for Congress,” Shaheen said. “No one fights harder than a mom for her kids, and that’s how I will fight for your family too. I’ll never give up.”

Shaheen, a Democrat, is the mother of four children, and her daughter, Elle, was 8 years old when she was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. That led her to co-found Good Measures, a small business that provides support to people living with chronic conditions. She wrote a book about her family's journey, "Elle & Coach."

She has served on the Portsmouth City Council and served as chairwoman of the Portsmouth Police Commission.

Shaheen said she will be traveling across the district this week to talk with voters about their concerns.

The National Republican Congressional Committee issued a statement following Shaheen's announcement.

"Nepo baby Stefany Shaheen is a DC elitist who is committed to the Democrats’ radical agenda that makes life more expensive and less safe," NRCC spokeswoman Maureen O'Toole said. "Granite Staters will resoundingly reject her and her out of touch policies."

Stefany Shaheen isn't the first prominent Democrat to announce they would seek the 1st District seat. Maura Sullivan, who finished second to eventual winner Chris Pappas in the 2018 Democratic primary, announced last month that she was running.

Pappas announced in April that he was running for the Senate seat being vacated by Jeanne Shaheen, who announced earlier this year that she would not seek reelection.