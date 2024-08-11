Stellar finish to the weekend with more sunshine expected during the week

The weekend finishes with more stellar weather. Granted, passing clouds mean today isn’t as bright as yesterday, it still culminates a fine summer weekend.

Humidity remains low, so once again our temperatures will dip into the upper 50s to low 60s overnight. Our great sleeping weather lingers through much of the workweek, for that matter.

Tomorrow our clouds could grow enough to drop a few showers late day. This disturbance in the jet stream seems pretty robust, so even a brief downpour is possible.

Humidity will slowly work back into the forecast by late week. It’s then that we might see better chances for afternoon showers.

At that point, we’ll also be turning our attention to the tropics as another storm seems to be taking aim for the Eastern Caribbean. This early in the forecast, the track is all over the place. We’ll stay vigilant and monitor the progress and intensity of the storm in the coming days.

Enjoy the week and be safe!