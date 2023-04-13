STK Steakhouse Plans to Open in Boston's Back Bay

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A group of steakhouses that planned to bring a "female-friendly" concept to several cities--including Boston--only to have the concept fall through is now planning to bring its original concept to Boston.

According to a source (Sarah Wu), STK Steakhouse is going to be opening on Berkeley Street in the Back Bay, with a photo sent showing a "Coming Soon" sign for the place out front. STK Steakhouse had originally planned to open STK Rebel in the Seaport District in 2016, with One Group Hospitality co-founder Jonathan Segal saying at the time that "We went into this with the sole intention to create a different steakhouse that appealed to the female market....If you want to make a lot of money in this world, focus on the female market and women, because men only get to make 3 percent of the decisions." The concept was scrapped later that year.

It appears that the address for the upcoming STK Steakhouse in the Back Bay will be 222 Berkeley Street, though we are still trying to confirm this. (The website for all STK locations is at https://stksteakhouse.com/)

