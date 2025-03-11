Economy

Recession concerns amid plunges on Wall Street, tariff hikes

A massive sell-off on Wall Street continues as President Trump declines to say there won't be a recession

By Alysha Palumbo

NBC Universal, Inc.

Economic fears are high after Wall Street suffered its steepest decline of the year.

Now, questions are brewing as to what this could mean for Americans if the trend continues.

Concerns are growing that the ongoing tariff war between the U.S. and its allies – Canada, Mexico and China – is helping to tank the stock market.

The Dow Jones finished Monday down nearly 900 points; the S&P 500 fell as much as 3.5% during trading and the NASDAQ fell 4%.

The so called magnificent seven stocks – including Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Meta and Tesla – lost about $800 billion in collective market value.

Ahead of President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress (not a State of the Union!), NBC10 Boston political commentator Sue O'Connell shares what Democrats are being urged to do during the speech and how Trump may make his case for tariffs even as the market falls.  Plus, can a president withhold aid allocated by Congress, as Trump appears to be doing with Ukraine? Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston https://bsky.app/profile/nbcboston.com

This comes as China imposed a 15% tariff on chicken, wheat, corn and cotton, and a 10% tariff on pork, produce, dairy and soybeans.

"My government will keep our tariffs on until the Americans show us respect," Canada’s next Prime Minister Mark Carney said.

Canada continued its counter-tariffs, with Ontario hiking energy costs with a 25% tax on electricity exported to more than 1.5 million American homes and businesses.

"If the United States escalates, I will not hesitate to shut the electricity off completely," Ontario Premiere Doug Ford said.

On top of all that, on Wednesday, a new 25% tariff kicks in on all steel and aluminum imports into the U.S.

This article tagged under:

Economy
