Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Zoom Video, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Ambarella & More

By Pippa Stevens, CNBC

Kena Betancur | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell on Tuesday

Zoom Video — Shares of the video-messaging platform gained 2.7% after the company beat top- and bottom-line estimates during the first quarter. Zoom earned $1.32 per share on an adjusted basis, on revenue of $956 million. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting the company to earn 99 cents per share on $906 million in revenue.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise — Shares of HPE slid 2.1% despite the company's second-quarter results exceeding expectations. HPE earned 46 cents per share during the period, excluding items, which was ahead of the 42-cent profit analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting. Revenue came in at $6.7 billion, also ahead of the expected $6.62 billion.

Ambarella — The camera equipment maker's stock advanced 4.3% following the company's first-quarter results. Ambarella earned 23 cents per share excluding items, and reported $70.1 million in revenue. According to estimates from FactSet, the Street was expecting 17 cents on $68.6 million in revenue.

Scotts Miracle-Gro — Shares of the lawn company climbed less than 1% after the company raised its full-year guidance. In a statement, the company said the boosted outlook is mainly due to stronger growth in the U.S.

