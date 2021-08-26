Local

Massachusetts

Stolen Amazon Van Leads Police on Hourlong Chase That Ends in Wellesley, Authorities Say

By Oscar Margain

NBC Universal, Inc.

A stolen Amazon delivery van led Massachusetts State Police on a slow pursuit through multiple communities Wednesday, authorities say.

The driver, identified as 23-year-old Cameron Mignon of Sharon, is accused of stealing the van in Needham around 6:30 p.m. Police say he hit a police cruiser in Needham and kept going.

The chase ended at a dead end on Glen Brook Road in Wellesley after about an hour.

Multiple witnesses captured the pursuit on video and shared it with NBC 10 Boston.

Sam Messervy, 17, took video from inside his car after pulling over. He was driving with his mother when he the driver of the Amazon van nearly crashed into them head-on, he said.

"We were in the car driving down Glen, and we saw an Amazon truck coming down the corner. It almost ran off the side of the road," said Messervy. "It was coming towards us and swerved out of the way, and then right behind it, there was 10 or so police cars trailing."

Paige McCarthy was at home having dinner with her family around the corner from where the pursuit ended.

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

"They all started going really fast. They, like, did loops around this neighborhood a bunch of times, and then ended up over here, where it seemed to stop really abruptly," she said.

McCarthy described the incident as scary, especially since police chases are unusual in her neighborhood.

"We went inside, we locked the doors, made sure everything was safe," she said.

Mignon was taken into custody, and state police say the specific charges against him are pending. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsAmazonNeedhamWellesleypolice chase
