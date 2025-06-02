Massachusetts

Stolen car crashes on Route 6 in Barnstable; suspect arrested after police search

State police did not release the name of the person arrested

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A stolen vehicle being pursued by police on Cape Cod crashed late Saturday night, and the driver fled into the woods before later being apprehended.

Massachusetts State Police say Barnstable police officers were pursuing a stolen vehicle around 11:30 p.m. along Route 149 north approaching Route 6 at Exit 65, as state troopers waited in the area of the exit to assist as needed.

When the vehicle traveled onto Route 6 east, state police took over the pursuit. Moments later, the vehicle crashed in the area of the mile marker 67.2 and the driver ran from the scene.

Police set up a perimeter and began searching the area. Barnstable police found the suspect later Sunday morning and placed them in custody.

State police referred questions about the suspect's identity to Barnstable police.

According to state police, preliminary information indicates that at least one other vehicle was involved in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by state police. Barnstable police are continuing to investigate the vehicle theft.

