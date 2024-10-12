Man stole car, pickups, dump truck in spree through Maine, NH, police say

A man led police on several chases through Maine and New Hampshire Thursday in increasingly large vehicles, ending with a dump truck, police said Friday.

The manhunt ended when Garrett Littlefield, of Alfred, got out of the dump truck at a gas station in Bridgton and tried to steal a couple's Subaru Outback, according to Maine State Police, who'd previously only shared limited information about the manhunt for the 33-year-old, though they had warned anyone who saw him to call 911 and not approach him.

Another person, Shantel Rodriguez, of Biddeford, was arrested as well; both are facing a slew of charges, according to police. It wasn't immediately clear if they had attorneys who could speak to the their arrests.

The pursuit began about 10 a.m. in Acton and Newfield, Maine, police said, when they were alerted by sheriff's deputies that Littlefield was in a stolen 1986 Chrysler LeBaron, crossing at times into New Hampshire. While deputies were able to disable the car, Littlefield was able to run off and steal a blue Ford F-150 nearby, fleeing onto back roads.

Drivers called in the complaints about the pickup truck in Bridgton, but it wasn't spotted by law enforcement until it was found near a car dealership in Oxford, where a Chevy pickup truck was stolen, according to police.

That second pickup was spotted speeding through a stop sign on Route 121 in Otisfield going over 100 mph, according to police. The officer chased after the truck into Casco, where police were able to disable this new vehicle — two tires came off and it crashed into a ditch.

Littlefield, 33, and Rodriguez, 22, ran off, and the woman was taken into custody quickly, but Littlefield got away into the woods.

He was next heard from about 5:20 p.m., when a dump truck was reported speeding and driving erratically north on Route 302, police said. The truck refused to stop for police, but did pull into a gas station on Route 302, where Littlefield allegedly got out and tried to strongarm his way into a new car, the Subaru, at a gas pump. Littlefield was taken into custody and the couple who own the Subaru were unharmed.

Both Rodriguez and Littlefield were taken to the hospital to be evaluated before being brought to Cumberland County Jail for booking. She faces charges of assaulting a police officer and a police dog, refusing to submit and violating the conditions of her release.

Littlefield, who had a suspended license and was wanted on multiple felony warrants, was charged with eluding, failing to stop, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, driving to endanger, theft, operating under suspension and violating the conditions of his release.