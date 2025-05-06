Last location of Boston-area pizza chain closing

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

What was once a small group of pizza spots will soon officially disappear from the local landscape.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to an Instagram post from the business, Stone Hearth Pizza in Belmont has decided to shut down, with the note saying that "It is with heavy hearts that we announce the closing of Stone Hearth Pizza. Our last day of business will be June 30th." The Leonard Street shop is its original location (opening back in 2005), and it also happens to be its last location in operation, with outlets in Allston, Cambridge, Hingham, Needham, and Winchester all closing down over the years.

The address for Stone Hearth Pizza is 57 Leonard Street, Belmont, MA, 02478. Its website can be found at stonehearthpizza.com.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

(Follow Marc on Bluesky at @marchurboston.bsky.social)



[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)