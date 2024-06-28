Stoneham

Some Stoneham High School sports equipment returned

Anyone with information about incident is asked to call the Stoneham Police Department at 781-438-1215

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

A high school in Massachusetts is starting to get some of its sports equipment back.

While police say some of the items were stolen, the Stoneham High School Athletics Department is now saying it's a misunderstanding, and are still asking for the public's help to recover the items.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The town is building a new high school, so past students were invited back Tuesday before everything gets demolished.

The district says when that happened, thousands of dollars of equipment disappeared, including football helmets and field hockey jerseys.

As a result, the season for 10 different sports teams is currently threatened.

Nearly 400 people attended the alumni event, according to police.

The building permanently closed on June 12, and will be torn down this summer. The new facility is expected to open in the fall.

Anyone with information about incident is asked to call the Stoneham Police Department at 781-438-1215.

More Massachusetts news

Sumner Tunnel 4 hours ago

‘Ditch the Drive': Travel options offered during Sumner Tunnel closure

Massachusetts 6 hours ago

Urgent care eyed to ease emergency department crowding

missing person Jun 26

New DNA testing on clothing in Molly Bish murder case could lead to long-awaited answers

This article tagged under:

StonehamMassachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us