Some Stoneham High School sports equipment returned

A high school in Massachusetts is starting to get some of its sports equipment back.

While police say some of the items were stolen, the Stoneham High School Athletics Department is now saying it's a misunderstanding, and are still asking for the public's help to recover the items.

The town is building a new high school, so past students were invited back Tuesday before everything gets demolished.

The district says when that happened, thousands of dollars of equipment disappeared, including football helmets and field hockey jerseys.

As a result, the season for 10 different sports teams is currently threatened.

Nearly 400 people attended the alumni event, according to police.

The building permanently closed on June 12, and will be torn down this summer. The new facility is expected to open in the fall.

Anyone with information about incident is asked to call the Stoneham Police Department at 781-438-1215.