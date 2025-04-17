Crash on I-93 leaves at least 1 dead in Medford, police say

At least one person died in a pileup crash on Interstate 93 in Medford, Massachusetts, on Thursday night, police said.

Few details were immediately available about the five-vehicle crash, which took place about 6:20 p.m. on the northbound side of the highway before exit 25, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

I-93 north remained closed at Roosevelet Circle an hour later as the investigation continued.

It wasn't immediately clear how many other people were hurt, if any.

Northbound traffic was being detoured off the highway at exit 24, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, which had said the highway was closed in Stoneham.

No other details were immediately available.