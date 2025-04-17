Medford

Crash on I-93 leaves at least 1 dead in Medford, police say

Northbound traffic was being detoured off the highway at exit 24, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation

By Asher Klein

Images from cellphone video showing cars involved in a deadly crash on I-93 in Massachusetts on Thursday, April 17, 2025.
Viewer video

At least one person died in a pileup crash on Interstate 93 in Medford, Massachusetts, on Thursday night, police said.

Few details were immediately available about the five-vehicle crash, which took place about 6:20 p.m. on the northbound side of the highway before exit 25, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

I-93 north remained closed at Roosevelet Circle an hour later as the investigation continued.

It wasn't immediately clear how many other people were hurt, if any.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Northbound traffic was being detoured off the highway at exit 24, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, which had said the highway was closed in Stoneham.

No other details were immediately available.

More I-93 news

New Hampshire Apr 15

Propane truck pushed off I-93 in NH, causing leak that closes highway

I-93 Mar 19

School bus, Jeep crash on I-93 in Andover before vehicle hits fire truck and flees

Stoneham Mar 14

Pileup truck crash on I-93 causes injuries, snarls traffic in Stoneham

This article tagged under:

MedfordStonehamI-93
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us