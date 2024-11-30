Stoneham police investigating armed home invasion on Thanksgiving

An investigation is underway in Stoneham, Massachusetts, after an armed home invasion was reported there Thanksgiving morning.

Stoneham officers were dispatched to a reported home invasion around 5:30 a.m. Thursday at an apartment complex on Fallon Road.

Responding officers spoke with the victims, a man and a woman, who told them that two suspects entered their unlocked apartment while they were sleeping, forcibly entered the bedroom and demanded money.

One of the victims reported that one of the suspects brandished a folding knife and punched the male resident while threatening to stab him if he didn’t remain silent, police said.

According to police, the male suspects ransacked the apartment and obtained an undisclosed amount of cash along with other valuables.

One suspect was wearing a green and black North Face jacket, black sweat pants, and a mask. The other suspect had blue eyes and was wearing all black clothing and a mask.

Police do not believe this was a random act of violence.

There is no ongoing threat to the neighborhood, according to police, though there will be an increased police presence and additional patrols in the area.

An investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Stoneham Police Detective Sgt. Christopher Dalis at 781-438-1215 ext. 3133.