Truck crash snarls traffic on I-93 in Stoneham

A truck crashed on Interstate 93 in Stoneham, Massachusetts, on Friday, closing the highway headed north and three lanes headed south, officials said.

The incident took place at Exit 25, where northbound traffic was being detoured, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Box truck crash in #Stoneham on I-93-SB at Exit 25. I-93 NB is currently closed, detoured at Exit 25. I-93 SB, 3 lanes closed. Expect delays. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) March 14, 2025

They didn't share if anyone was hurt in the box truck crash. Drivers were urged to expect delays.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Images from the scene showed a box truck on its side, with an apparent fuel leak, and another box truck damaged. There were also cars with apparently minor damage on the side of the road — it wasn't immediately clear if they were involved in the truck crash.

NBC10 Boston NBC10 Boston

NBC10 Boston NBC10 Boston

NBC10 Boston has reached out to state police for more information.