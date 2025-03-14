Stoneham

Truck crash snarls traffic on I-93 in Stoneham

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the crash

By Asher Klein

A box truck on its side on I-93 in Stoneham, Massachusetts, on Friday, March 14, 2025. The northbound side of the highway was closed.
NBC10 Boston

A truck crashed on Interstate 93 in Stoneham, Massachusetts, on Friday, closing the highway headed north and three lanes headed south, officials said.

The incident took place at Exit 25, where northbound traffic was being detoured, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

They didn't share if anyone was hurt in the box truck crash. Drivers were urged to expect delays.

Images from the scene showed a box truck on its side, with an apparent fuel leak, and another box truck damaged. There were also cars with apparently minor damage on the side of the road — it wasn't immediately clear if they were involved in the truck crash.

A box truck on its side on I-93 in Stoneham, Massachusetts, on Friday, March 14, 2025. The northbound side of the highway was closed.
A box truck on its side on I-93 in Stoneham, Massachusetts, on Friday, March 14, 2025. The northbound side of the highway was closed.
Traffic being diverted off I-93 in Stoneham, Massachusetts, after a truck crash on Friday, March 14, 2025.
Traffic being diverted off I-93 in Stoneham, Massachusetts, after a truck crash on Friday, March 14, 2025.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to state police for more information.

