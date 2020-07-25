Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Stoneham

Stoneham Police Investigating Vandalizism Across Multiple Properties

The person responsible for the vandalism could face up to three years in prison

NBC Universal, Inc.

Stoneham police are investigating after several fences were vandalized Saturday morning.

Police received a call around 8 a.m. from a resident who said his property was vandalized. When they arrived at the scene, police found two fences that had been defaced with the words "Police Lives Matter" and one with the words "Vote Trump 2020" written in red spray paint.

Whoever is responsible for the vandalism faces a charge of felony defacement of personal property, punishable by up to three years in prison and up to a $1500 fine.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

missing person 14 mins ago

Boston Police Searching for Missing 13-Year-Old Girl

red sox 2 hours ago

PHOTOS: 10 Unforgettable Images From the Red Sox Home Opener

The investigation remains ongoing. No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

StonehamvandalismStoneham Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us