Stoneham police searching for missing man with dementia, medical issues

Police in Stoneham, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man with dementia and other medical issues.

Antoine Annacacis, 78, was last seen leaving his residence near Pearl Street around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. He is described as 5'8" tall, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, gray sweatpants and black shoes.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Stoneham police at 781-438-1212.