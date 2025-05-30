Dozens of teachers in the Stoneham Public School District were out on Thursday and Friday, leaving the administration scrambling to find substitutes.

Between the two days, 45 teachers were out or off. Superintendent David Ljunberg tells NBC10 Boston he was one of many who volunteered to help as they had a short amount of time to get a plan in place.

We asked Ljunberg if this overwhelming number of absences on the same days had anything to do with budget cuts. He said there isn't one clear reason, but many teachers stated they were using contractual personal time.

“Regarding the speculation of why so many have been out, it is really difficult to know for sure, other than the stated reasons in their requests - mostly use of personal time. I would add to that that the Stoneham Central Middle School, overall, has the youngest staffing group in the district and this group does tend to have a bit more need with regard to family obligations with younger kids of their own, illnesses, and family emergencies, etc," Ljunberg said.

Ljunberg went on to say, “It is too soon to say that this is a pattern - but I am generally a glass half full perspective and do think this is an anomaly.”

Under contractual agreements, there are no restrictions on when staff can take personal time, Ljungberg explained.

But a teacher at Stoneham Central Middle School said the district should have had time to plan for this.

“This time must be put in for ahead of time and must be approved at both building and district level. That means that the district has known about many of this personal time for months in some cases. Properly planning for staffing is outside the bailiwick of the classroom teachers and falls on both administration at the building and district level.”

The Stoneham Education Association, which represents the teachers, said there was no coordinated effort on the part of staff, but confirmed about 20 teachers were out at Central Middle School for each of the two days.

"This unfortunate situation is the result of a lack of resources required to have an adequate number of both long and short-term substitutes. The situation at this school was created by a combination of vacant positions that the district has not filled, as well as previously approved personal days and regular employee sick leave," SEA President Jason Eppskrier wrote in an email to NBC10 Boston.

Thirteen of the volunteer substitutes are employees at the Boys and Girls Club of Metro North. The Club’s CEO John Shaghoury said they were happy to help even with hours' notice.

“We've had such a long positive history with the Stoneham school system. We run their afterschool programs. We work very closely with them and our folks are really dedicated to the students in the community,” said Shaghoury.

The superintendent sent a letter to parents making them aware of the shortage and letting them know the holes would be filled with substitutes and volunteers. Some were more supportive of the situation than others.

“I thought it was unprofessional to be honest with you. I just don't think it was right," Jocelyn Spinale said.

“Nothing surprises me at this point. Unfortunately, I feel bad for the children," Dave Harmon added.

Some of the parents say they’re appreciative that the district found a solution and didn’t cancel school.

“I think it's great that the superintendent stepped up as a leader to sub. As a working mom, I understand that sometimes you have to call out last minute," Kristen O'Connor said.

“The teachers are taking their paid time off when they want and how they want and I thought that was fine," Sarah Marshall said.