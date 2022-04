Two car crashes caused considerable traffic jams Wednesday morning in Stoneham, Massachusetts.

The multi-vehicle crashes occurred on the northbound side of Interstate 93 and Interstate 95, including a rollover crash near exit 4.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

No further information was immediately available.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.