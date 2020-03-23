Stop and Shop to Give Employees Raise, Coronavirus-Related Benefits

Grocery stores have been one of the few businesses that have been packed with patrons amidst the COVID-19 outbreak. At least one grocery store chain has recognized that, and is offering raises to some employees.

Stop and Shop will provide a 10% increase in pay to all current union hourly employees, according to a statement from the company. Two weeks of paid sick leave and flexible hours will also be offered to those who are mandated to quarantine, and are dealing with school and childcare facility closures.

"Spending necessary time away from work because of COVID-19 will not put their jobs at risk," the statement said.

Stop and Shop, Dollar General and other grocery stores have adjusted their hours to improve shopping circumstances for customers during the outbreak. Market Basket and Roche Bros. both announced that they would set aside specific hours for shoppers who are 60 or older.

That same age group will be let into Whole Foods an hour before the general public each day. Target is also welcoming just seniors and people with underlying health concerns for the first hour of business each Wednesday.

Roche Bros. will serve senior citizens and disabled people each day between 7 and 8 a.m., welcoming everyone else between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. at all stores.