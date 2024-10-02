Stop & Shop prices vary store to store, and Mass. lawmakers want to know why

A study found that some Stop & Shop locations in Massachusetts charged higher prices in areas with a lower median income and now state lawmakers are demanding answers about the company's practices.

U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey and Reps. Jim McGovern and Ayanna Pressley sent a four-page letter to Stop and Shop leaders after a group of teen volunteers from the Hyde Square Task Force found that there are price discrepancies at different store locations, raising concerns about price gouging. The study, the results of which were first published last year, found that the grocer was charging more in urban neighborhoods than their suburban counterparts. Read the full text of the letter below.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Stop and Shop could be “engaging in corporate profiteering schemes that squeeze residents and families in Massachusetts,” said Sen. Warren, who pressed for details on what is impacting the price differences and what the company is doing about it.

At some stores in Jamaica Plain, food prices were $1 more than a location in Dedham. For example, Hatfield thick cut hickory bacon was $12.79 in Jamaica Plain and 11.99 in Dedham. Similarly, Brigham’s ice cream was $5.99 in JP and $1 less in Dedham.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

The price gouging is seemingly taking place at store locations in areas with lower typical household incomes.

For example, prices may be higher at a store in Jamaica Plain or Grove Hall, where the typical household income is $41,000. But prices for the same products are less expensive in Hingham where the median household income is $211,000.

According to the Boston Globe, who visited several store locations to confirm these numbers, a spokesperson from Stop and Shop said pricing should be uniform at all locations, but did not address why the prices differ.

In their letter, lawmakers gave the company until October 14 to respond to six questions about how and why prices are not uniform and what the company is doing to change.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Stop & Shop for comment on the letter.