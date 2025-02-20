Stop & Shop workers threaten to strike across New England

Members of the unions representing thousands of Stop & Shop workers have threatened to strike over a breakdown in negotiations between the company and workers at the Freetown, Massachusetts, warehouse.

According to a letter from the New England Council of United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW), they are calling on the company to come back to the table after contract negotiations between Stop & Shop and Teamster Local 25 fell apart. The letter says that Stop & Shop has threatened to close the Freetown warehouse, which employs nearly 900 people.

The contract dispute concerns issues like maintaining wages, benefits and working conditions at the warehouse.

"Make no mistake, if the Teamsters and their membership decide to take action against Stop & Shop, the UFCW will stand arm and arm, in lock step with our brothers and sisters and offer up whatever assistance we can up to and including honoring their picket lines," the letter to Stop & Shop reads.

UFCW represents 30,000 Stop & Shop workers across New England.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Stop & Shop for comment.

Stop & Shop workers engaged in a large-scale strike in 2019.