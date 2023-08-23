Store owner says Lynn fatal stabbing started with fight between teenagers

The owner of a Lynn, Massachusetts, store where a fatal stabbing happened on Tuesday night said the incident was the result of a brawl between teenagers.

The deadly stabbing happened at around 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Alpha Convenience Store in Freeman Square, according to a news release from Lynn police and the Essex County District Attorney's Office. The stabbing victim was pronounced dead at Salem Hospital.

Two people were arrested following the incident, and authorities said they didn't believe there to be a threat to the public.

The owner of the convenience store said that it all started when one group of teenagers confronted another, and began fighting. He said that's when one of them was stabbed in the stomach.

"Their parents should be more concerned about their kids," Alpha Convenience Store Maksudur Khan said. "Nowadays, it's not easy, but all I'm going to say is that parents should know what their kids are doing outside."

Police have not identified the victim, nor those who were arrested. Details on potential charges and arraignments have also not been released by officials.