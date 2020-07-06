Storm Cleanup Underway Across the Region

Severe thunderstorms caused power outages for nearly 3,000 people overnight.

Powerful thunderstorms came through with torrential rain and hail in some places late Sunday. Approximately 3,051 people are still without power Monday morning as of 6:17 a.m., according to MEMA, up from the 2,791 who were without as of 11:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings in Essex, Middlesex Counties in Massachusetts and Hillsborough, Cheshire, Counties in New Hampshire overnight.

Communities across the region are responding to damages caused by the storms, including a lightening striking a shed in Duxbury, Massachusetts, setting it on fire.

At 12:07 DXFD responded to a fully involved shed fire which was caused due to a lightning strike when severe #weather came through our area. #DXFD pic.twitter.com/cz6DLSjLAR — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) July 6, 2020

The Boxborough Fire Department reported numerous power lines down across town, warning people on their Facebook page to assume they are live and stay away from the wires. Crews are also actively working with the local Department of Public Works to clear numerous large trees that are completely blocking some roads and in front of the fire house.

"We had multiple trees blocking main roads, we had limited access out of our fire station and we had two structures that were struck by trees," Boxborough Fire Chief Paul Fillebrown said.

WEATHER AND TRAFFIC ALERT: Numerous trees down throughout town. Power lines down in some areas as well. Please stay off the roads as many are impassable. — Boxborough Police (@BoxboroughPD) July 6, 2020

Trees and wires down caused road closures in Sharon, Massachusetts, as well, including on East Foxboro Street and Cedar Street.

The Sharon Public Library flooded overnight, preventing staff from reopening for Phase 3 Monday, which allows more businesses to resume amid the coronavirus pandemic in Massachusetts. Curbside delivery will also not be available.