Storm Damage on Portland's Peaks Island Shutters Businesses

Peaks Island, part of Portland, Maine, is recovering after being slammed by a strong thunderstorm bringing high wind and rain on Friday evening.

As of Monday morning, a number of businesses were still without internet, with repair crews unable to immediately make a trip to the island over the weekend.

"We’re a bit luckier than other businesses that didn’t come out so well,” said Nick Conaghan, general manager of Jones Landing, a restaurant and events venue that hosted its longtime Reggae Sunday this past weekend using mobile hotspots because of a lack of WiFi.

Other businesses like the Greeks of Peaks food truck and Island Lobster Company were completely closed due to significant storm damage.

"It was like a firehose on the windows, you couldn’t see anything outside," said James Lausier, owner of Lausier Family Gardens, which is directly across the street from the food truck.

Despite the truck being obliterated by a fallen tree, the gardens’ greenhouse was unharmed by the storm, as was the Inn on Peaks Island, which continued with a wedding after a brief safety pause.

According to the inn’s wedding director, that show went on despite a lack of power because a DJ had a backup battery system.

According to NWS Gray, the storm also broke a rainfall record in the City of Portland that dated back to 1892.