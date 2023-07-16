Local

Storm impacts: NASCAR race in NH postponed, flights delayed, thousands without power

The Crayon 301 NASCAR Cup Series race at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway has been pushed back until Monday

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images

Sunday's severe weather -- including the issuance of multiple tornado warnings -- is causing multiple issues in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Officials announced shortly before 11 a.m. that Sunday's Crayon 301 NASCAR Cup Series race at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon had been postponed until 12 p.m. on Monday. Additional details can be found here.

Flooding is also being reported in some areas, including Connecticut and New Hampshire.

Roads are closed due to flooding in Avon, Bristol and New Britain, Connecticut, and Brace Road in West Hartford is flooded, with firefighters on scene. Norfolk and Torrington area also reporting road closures.

In Henniker, New Hampshire, police said several roads are already closed due to flooding, including Western Avenue past the bridges, Bear Hill, Gulf Road and the corner of Colby Hill.

In Antrim, several roads have been closed due to flooding and authorities are managing the closures.

"At this time we have multiple road closures in Antrim and many areas are impassable," said Antrim Fire and Ambulance.

In Hooksett, the police says Mammoth Rd (Rt 28A) is closed between Zapora Drive and Silver Ave due to flooding.

Thousands of people are also without power due to storm damage.

As of 10:45 a.m., the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency was reporting over 3,000 customers without electricity. And in New Hampshire, Eversource was reporting 183 customers without power and the New Hampshire Electric Co-op another 408.

The FlightAware website is also reporting departure delays at Boston Logan International Airport of between 30 and 45 minutes due to the storms, and inbound flights are being delayed at their origin an average of one hour. Similar delays are being reported at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in New Hampshire.

