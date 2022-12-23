Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Storm Knocks Out Power for Tens of Thousands in Mass. Ahead of Cold Snap

Up to 70,000 Massachusetts electric customers could lose power for two days or longer due to damaging wind and heavy rain which is expected to lead to downed trees and branches, Eversource President of Electric Operations Craig Hallstrom said this week

By Asher Klein

NBC Universal, Inc.

The storm bringing downpours and strong wind to the Boston area and across New England is knocking out power for thousands of people Friday morning.

There were more than 26,000 customers without power across the Bay State as of 5:45 a.m., according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. Just minutes earlier, there had been under 4,500 outages.

See school closings and severe weather alerts in your area.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Highlighting another danger of high wind, a tree fell on a house in North Andover early Friday morning. No one was hurt, officials head, though power outages were reported in the town.

Eversource and National Grid announced ahead of the storm that they would be mobilizing crews from around the country to help address outages.

Up to 70,000 Massachusetts electric customers could lose power for two days or longer due to damaging wind and heavy rain which is expected to lead to downed trees and branches, Eversource President of Electric Operations Craig Hallstrom said this week. Connecticut could face up to 125,000 outages, the company said at a separate event earlier Wednesday.

Coastal locations like Gloucester and down the Cape are expected to get the worst of it -- including heavy rain, strong winds, and the potential for coastal flooding,

The worst of the storm in terms of wind and rain is expected Friday morning. While that will phase out by Friday afternoon, cold air will flood into New England, which could cause roads to freeze over.

More storm coverage

storm 2 hours ago

FIRST ALERT: Storm Blasts Boston With Rain, Wind. See Live Radar, School Closings

First Alert Weather 16 hours ago

By The Numbers: Are We Looking at a ‘Once-In-A-Generation' Storm?

winter storm Dec 22

Winter Storm Preparations Underway on Massachusetts Coast

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsBOSTONstormpower outages
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us