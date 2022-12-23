Storm Knocks Out Power for Tens of Thousands in Mass. Ahead of Cold Snap

The storm bringing downpours and strong wind to the Boston area and across New England is knocking out power for thousands of people Friday morning.

There were more than 26,000 customers without power across the Bay State as of 5:45 a.m., according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. Just minutes earlier, there had been under 4,500 outages.

Annnnddd...there's the jump in outage numbers for the Commonwealth. Now at 13,308, a jump of 8,000 in the last 15 minutes. These numbers will continue climbing, overall, this morning thru 10 AM. — Matt Noyes NBC10 Boston & NECN (@MattNBCBoston) December 23, 2022

See school closings and severe weather alerts in your area.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Highlighting another danger of high wind, a tree fell on a house in North Andover early Friday morning. No one was hurt, officials head, though power outages were reported in the town.

We just lost a section in North Andover — North Andover Fire Department (@NorthAndoverFD) December 23, 2022

Eversource and National Grid announced ahead of the storm that they would be mobilizing crews from around the country to help address outages.

Up to 70,000 Massachusetts electric customers could lose power for two days or longer due to damaging wind and heavy rain which is expected to lead to downed trees and branches, Eversource President of Electric Operations Craig Hallstrom said this week. Connecticut could face up to 125,000 outages, the company said at a separate event earlier Wednesday.

Coastal locations like Gloucester and down the Cape are expected to get the worst of it -- including heavy rain, strong winds, and the potential for coastal flooding,

The worst of the storm in terms of wind and rain is expected Friday morning. While that will phase out by Friday afternoon, cold air will flood into New England, which could cause roads to freeze over.