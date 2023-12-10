Storm moves through New England bringing rain, winds and possible flooding

We have a very active 24 hours ahead of us with a strong storm system moving through New England. A high level of moisture in the atmosphere and slow progression of the main batch of rain means the potential for heavy rain and flooding across the entire area.

A flood watch will be in effect the rest of today through Monday afternoon. Widespread 1 to 2 inch rain totals can be expected across the state. Isolated 3 to 4 inch totals can be expected as well.

In addition to the rain developing, we will also see the wind ramp up through tonight. A wind advisory will be in effect for the Boston metro area, but out on the Cape, the wind will be considerably stronger.

A high wind warning will be in effect through Monday afternoon on the Cape. Wind gusts in excess of 60 mph will be possible in the high wind warning.

The heaviest rain will spread through New England tonight and the first half of the day on Monday. The Monday morning commute looks very wet for the Boston metro area. Plan on a much slower commute.

By noon, most of the rain will be gone. It will take through Monday night for the wind to fully settle back down as well.

Once the rain is over on Monday, the rest of the week ahead looks nice and quiet! Highs will mostly be in the 40s to near 50 with a pretty good amount of sun. Tuesday will likely be the coolest day over the next week.