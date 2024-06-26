Storm threat looms for parts of Mass. Wednesday evening. Here's what to expect

It will be hot and humid on Wednesday afternoon, with sunshine and clouds and temperatures approaching 90 degrees in Boston as well as surrounding communities. Much of the day will be on the dry side, along with a southwest wind gusting over 20 mph at times, close to 30 mph across the Cape and Islands.

A few isolated showers and storms may develop, mainly south of Boston across Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts on Wednesday afternoon through the evening ahead of a system which will be arriving overnight. Some of those may produce locally heavy rain, hail, and gusty wind.

Low pressure will develop along a cold front overnight as it passes through New England, bringing showers and thunderstorms with it. We can expect rain showers and thunderstorms to break out early Wednesday night and continue through the mid-morning hours Thursday. Some of those thunderstorms could become severe, with damaging wind, hail and localized flooding.

Behind the front Thursday we’ll see improving conditions with cooler temperatures, highs in the low 80s and lowering humidity levels as high pressure builds in from the west. Clouds will build in the afternoon due to some instability, so a stray shower or sprinkle is not out of the question, but most should remain dry.

Friday looks fantastic, with lots of sunshine and highs in the 70s.

The weekend starts out dry, but another system will bring some unsettledness to the region Saturday night into Sunday with more showers and storms expected.

Have a great day!