Storms Are Coming. Here's How Much Rain New England Is Expected to Get

About 1-2 inches of rain are possible and, with ground that is already pretty saturated, we could see urban and small stream flooding in eastern New England through Thursday

By Pamela Gardner

Rain and storms will march slowly across the Northeast Wednesday night and Thursday as a cold front arrives.

There will be enough rain, especially on Thursday, that we have a First Alert day declared. Specifically, the alert is for for heavy rain and a saturated ground that could produce urban and small stream flooding.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Wednesday night for western Vermont, western Massachusetts and western Connecticut. Damaging wind is the primary threat, with a very slight chance of a tornado or hail.

The severe weather threat diminishes overnight and as the line of storms shifts to eastern New England overnight.

The cold front won’t completely move through until Thursday into Friday, so the heavy rain threat continues during the day Thursday. About 1-2 inches of rain are possible and, with ground that is already pretty saturated, we could see urban and small stream flooding in eastern New England Thursday, especially in places that get training thunderstorms, or storms that follow the same path and dump repeated heavy rainfall.

NECN
Total rainfall expected across New England through midday Friday.

Cooler temperatures and more comfortable and drier air will settle in for Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the 70s both days with low humidity.

On Friday, there is a chance for a pop-up shower, but most of the area will stay dry and sunny with fair weather clouds in the afternoon.

Both days this weekend will stay dry and warm with continued summer temperatures, but nothing too hot. Next week we see more 70s to low 80s and daily rain and storm chances.

stormMassachusettsNew Englandforecastrain
