Storms Friday and Sunday; Saturday Looks Like Pick of the Weekend

Storms are expected to move into the Boston area later Friday night

By Meteorologist Tania Leal

NBC Universal, Inc.

It will be a stormy Friday, with a kind weather gift afterward. We’ll get to enjoy a dry Saturday; that’s the focus for many after we’ve started our weekend with stormy conditions.

These thunderstorms have produced frequent lightning and the risk of small hail over New England and we expect to have them heading over the Boston area later Friday night. These storms have prompted severe thunderstorm warnings, with strong wind gusts, lighting and hail are the most concerning impacts.

Clearing will come during the overnight hours, and we expect to wake up with fantastic weather conditions Saturday.

The high will rise to the upper 70s and lower 80s, and while a few sprinkles might pop up, it's not something that should force anyone to cancel their plans.

Thunderstorms will return Sunday morning and linger into Monday, but Tuesday will be mostly dry until Wednesday brings up a new frontal system that will result in thunderstorm formation once again.

