Isolated Storms Roll Into New England Sunday Evening, 2nd Round Expected Overnight

There's a windy summer feeling with a tropical hint as our dew points have managed to increase Sunday afternoon.

Our highs reached the 80s and our skies that started off clear this morning have now gained clouds as we track a cold front that is pushing in moisture and rolling in storms across northern New England. These storms will continue to head into southern Vermont, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts.

A second round is expected to roll in overnight and awaken severe storm potential in central New England and extend into eastern Massachusetts.

The biggest threats are damaging wind gusts, hail and spin in the atmosphere.

Depending on how this first round of evening storms plays out is how we’ll analyze the atmospheric scenario to prepare for the overnight storms. As we continue to track this, we’ll be watching an eastern advance which will linger until Monday morning with the chance for storms heading into eastern New England by the early commute and heading out close to 9-10 a.m.

For the rest of Monday we’ll actually be enjoying a pretty nice day, with calm winds blowing from the north, low dew points and highs in the upper 70s.

Tuesday is another beautiful afternoon ahead as we’ll be staying in the low 70s with a chilly start to the day. Once we get to Tuesday night, rain chances come back and unsettled weather will remain in the forecast until the beginning of next weekend.

We’re tracking all of this for you. Stay updated on NBC10 Boston and NECN for the latest.