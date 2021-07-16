Storms Take Down Trees and Wires in Mass., Fire Officials Say

As storms crossed New England Friday, trees and wires came down in Massachusetts.

The Topsfield Fire Department said around 4:15 p.m. that it had received about 20 calls in 45 minutes.

Callers reported trees falling on vehicles, wires coming down and electrical fires in buildings, fire officials said.

The department warned people to stay away from downed wires and any electrical equipment that could be hazardous.

As of around 5 p.m., more than 4,000 customers were without power in Massachusetts. By 5:15, that number had nearly decreased to 2,900.