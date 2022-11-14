PHOTOS: Produce Truck Gets ‘Storrowed' in Boston

A produce truck got "Storrowed" in downtown Boston Monday afternoon.

The box truck was stuck under a bridge while driving east on Storrow Drive near Massachusetts Eye and Ear Hospital. The vehicle appeared to have little damage, and was freed.

State police didn't immediately release information about what happened; the Department of Transportation noted the crash left the right lane of eastbound Storrow Drive was closed near Longfellow Bridge.

Crash in #Boston on Storrow Drive EB near the Longfellow Bridge. Right lane closed. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) November 14, 2022

Trucks often get "Storrowed" on Storrow Drive, despite signs clearly warning drivers that bridges have low clearance.

