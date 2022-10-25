Local

storrow drive

Storrowed: Truck Gets Stuck Under Overpass on Storrow Drive

By Matt Fortin

A truck got stuck under an overpass — or "Storrowed" — overnight on Storrow Drive in Boston.

It happened on the eastbound side of the road, which remained closed as of 5:20 a.m. Tuesday. Drivers should expect delays where Soldiers Field Road meets Storrow.

The truck has been pulled from the overpass, and crews are waiting to remove it now. The whole ordeal began around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

"Storrowing" happens when large trucks drive down the major parkway through Boston, and get caught under one of the low clearance bridges there. It's common during college move-in season, and can cause serious delays in an already congested area of the city.

