‘Storrowed' truck leads to snarled traffic near Boston University

By Matt Fortin and Mark Garfinkel

NBC10 Boston

A box truck was "Storrowed" on Tuesday morning on the eastbound side of Storrow Drive, leading to standstill traffic for drivers on the busy parkway.

The truck was stuck under the Silber Way footbridge, and has since been freed. Traffic was starting to flow as of around 10:40 a.m.

Massachusetts State Police was pictured on scene, as cars tried to get through the snarled traffic.

The pedestrian overpass is in the Boston University area, right near the Esplanade Outdoor Gym on the banks of the Charles.

Additional details were not immediately available.

