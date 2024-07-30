2024 Paris Olympics

Stoughton flips for Frederick: Hometown fans cheer on Team USA gymnast

The local men's gymnastics star is inspiring youth in his hometown

By Oscar Margain

NBC Universal, Inc.

The U.S. men's gymnastics team broke the spell of bad luck on Monday, earning its first team medal in 16 years.

Among the group were two Massachusetts natives -- Frederick Richard of Stoughton and Stephen Nedoroscik of Worcester. Residents of Stoughton gathered at a watch party on Monday to watch Richard help his team take home bronze.

"We're not surprised. We are incredibly proud, but not surprised at all," said Jillian MacDonald, Richard's elementary school teaher.

"We kept saying we're gonna see him in the Olympics, not knowing he's going to make it to the Olympics, but we just, I guess, manifested it," added Alexia Etienne, a family friend.


"Watching him as this little kid and grow up into this young man that's really fulfilling his dream that he's always had, which is pretty amazing," said Sue McCabe, Richard's former second grade teacher.

Fred Richard's near-perfect landing on the high bars propels US men's gymnastics to bronze, its first Olympic medal since 2008.

Seeing Richard dominate on the floor has given 9-year-old Sawyer Montanez Scanlan hope for the future.

"You're never quite just quite still while you're doing gymnastics. It's always really fun," they said.

Richard has put Stoughton on the map, and become a role model for kids in his community.

"Kids really see themselves in him, even though he's obviously extraordinary in his talents and achievements," said Matt Colantonio, assistant superintendent of Stoughton Public Schools.

"He has a goal he wants to make for himself and the other future athletes behind him, and so he is sticking to that, and it's really the driving force behind everything he's doing," Stoughton High School Principal Juliette Miller noted.

Richard will now move on to compete in the all-around final on Wednesday, while Nedoroscik aims for gold in the pommel horse on Saturday.

