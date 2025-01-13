2 people stabbed in Stoughton, police say

Two people were seriously injured in a double stabbing Sunday night in Stoughton, Massachusetts.

Stoughton police tell NBC10 Boston that officers responded to a 911 call around 8 p.m. for a disturbance on Page Terrace and found two people who had been stabbed.

Both victims were taken to Boston hospitals with serious injuries, police said. One was flown by medical helicopter, and the other was transported by ambulance, according to Deputy Police Chief Nate Derby. Their names have not been released, and there was no update on their conditions.

No arrests were immediately announced, but Derby said police "are not seeking any suspects at this time."

This does not appear to be a random act, Derby added, and there does not appear to be any danger to the community.

Police said they cannot provide further details about what happened at this time. An investigation is active and ongoing.