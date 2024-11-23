AMBER ALERT: Police seek Stoughton woman, 3 kids in parental kidnapping case

An Amber Alert was issued Friday night for a woman and three children in a case of parental kidnapping from Stoughton, Massachusetts, state police said.

Police are searching for 29-year-old Ashley Vazquez, who is believed to be driving a grey Toyota RAV4 with Massachusetts plates reading "2FZD76."

Three children, ages 8, 9 and 11, are with her, state police said. Stoughton police said the oldest child is 10.

Three missing children believed to have been kidnapped by a parent in Stoughton, Massachusetts, on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. From left: Aliyah Campos, Aleyshka Campos and Janiel Trinidad.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Stoughton police said the children are named Aliyah Campos, Aleyshka Campos and Janiel Trinidad.

"Vazquez is believed to have taken her 10-year-old son, 9-year-old daughter and 8-year-old daughter from their home earlier Friday with their packed belongings," Stoughton police said in a statement. "Police believe the children may be in danger."

NBC10 Boston witnessed an active police investigation at a Stoughton address associated with Vazquez.

No further details were immediately available.