Police investigating reported abduction attempt at Stoughton park

The attempted abduction of a child was reported at a park in Stoughton, Massachusetts, on Saturday, police said Sunday.

The incident took place at Halloran Park Saturday evening, according to Stoughton police. There were few other details immediately about the reported child abduction attempt.

Police are asking that anyone who'd been at the park between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. and has information about the incident call them at 781-344-2424.

The SPD is actively investigating a reported attempted child abduction that occurred at Halloran Park on Saturday, April 19, 2025. We are urging anyone who may have been at the park between 6:30-7:37 PM & has any information related to it to contact the SPD at 781-344-2424. pic.twitter.com/pt847DhDMF — Stoughton Police (@StoughtonPD) April 20, 2025