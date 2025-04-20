Stoughton

Police investigating reported abduction attempt at Stoughton park

Stoughton police are asking that anyone who'd been at Halloran Park between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. and has information about the attempted abduction that was reported reach out

By Asher Klein

Generic image of sirens from a police cruiser.
NBC 7

The attempted abduction of a child was reported at a park in Stoughton, Massachusetts, on Saturday, police said Sunday.

The incident took place at Halloran Park Saturday evening, according to Stoughton police. There were few other details immediately about the reported child abduction attempt.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Police are asking that anyone who'd been at the park between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. and has information about the incident call them at 781-344-2424.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

More Stoughton news

Stoughton Apr 4

Fire rips through Stoughton apartment building, displacing dozens of people

Stoughton Mar 27

Former Stoughton employee pleads to tampering with drinking water

Boston Restaurant Talk Mar 13

Korean restaurant opening south of Boston, replacing all-you-can-eat sushi spot

This article tagged under:

Stoughton
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us