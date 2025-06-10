Teen driver, 13, arrested after Stoughton-to-Canton chase, crash, police say

A 13-year-old was arrested for allegedly driving a speeding, stolen car that fled a stop in Stoughton, Massachusetts, and crashed off a highway onto a Canton trail early Monday morning, police said.

The 13-year-old was one of three teenagers arrested in connection with the incident — the others were a 15-year-old and 18-year-old Aydan Miguel Rivera, of Brockton, Stoughton police said. The younger and older teens were taken into custody after a search involving police dogs that ended when the pair allegedly knocked on doors in Canton asking for a phone charger or ride.

Police first learned about the incident about 1:39 a.m. when an officer on Route 138/Washington Street noticed three vehicles speeding north, one of which passed another car by crossing the double yellow line with its lights off, police said. The the drivers drove off when the car gave chase, which ended when they crossed into Canton.

One of the three drivers called police to say that they were chasing a Hyundai Elantra of theirs that had been stolen, according to police.

The initial officer began chasing the Hyundai again in Canton — it wasn't immediately clear how he re-discovered where the car was — and onto Interstate 93, then off it and onto Ponkapoag Trail, where the car crashed. Three people in ski masks fled, police said.

The 15-year-old was taken into custody, but the other two, later identified as the 13- and 18-year-olds, ran off onto the walking trail, prompting a search involving two state police dogs. Investigators later learned that the third vehicle involved in the chase also crashed in Canton — it had bene stolen in Abington, and its driver wasn't found, according to Stoughton police.

It wasn't immediately clear if Rivera had an attorney who could speak to his arrest. The two younger teenagers weren't publicly identified.