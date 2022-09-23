Stoughton Police Chief to Address Internal Affairs Investigation Friday

The Stoughton, Massachusetts chief of police is set to hold a news conference Friday morning to address a "long-term" internal affairs investigation.

Three ex-officers are accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a woman, who later became pregnant and died by suicide, the Boston Globe reports.

The three Stoughton officers are reportedly accused of having inappropriate relationships with the young woman they met while mentoring her as a teenager. One of the sexual relationships allegedly started when the woman was 15 years old, which would constitute statutory rape, according to the Globe.

The three officers accused of having inappropriate relationships with the 23-year-old are Matthew Farwell, William Farwell and Robert Devine, the report said.

The 23-year-old woman had reportedly been telling her friends that she was pregnant with Matthew Farwell's baby, before dying by suicide last February. Police found the young woman's body in her apartment, after she didn't show up for work at Sharon Public Schools, according to the Globe's reporting.

Detective Farwell allegedly met the young woman when she was 13, through the department's "youth explorers program," which is a mentorship program that introduces young people to law enforcement careers. The officers would reportedly text her while on duty to arrange meetings.

All three officers have now left the department and deny the allegations, according to the Globe.

Stoughton's chief of police is reportedly asking the state’s new Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission to decertify them, which would bar them from working in those roles again.

Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamarra is expected to address this matter with a news conference at 10 a.m. Friday and release the internal affairs report.