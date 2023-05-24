5 People Taken to Hospitals After Serious Crash, Shooting in Stoughton

Police in Stoughton, Massachusetts, responded to a serious car crash Wednesday night and upon arrival found a person had been shot.

Stoughton police posted an alert on social media late Wednesday saying the intersection of Plain and West streets is closed to all traffic until further notice.

Police said responding officers discovered the person with a gunshot wound inside one of the vehicles. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. There was no immediate update on their condition.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Aerial footage from the scene shows several vehicles in the middle of the four-way intersection, with numerous police and first responder vehicles parked down on each street.

Other information has not been provided at this time, including if there are any suspects, if anyone else was injured, or if the crash is related to the shooting.

An investigation is active and ongoing.

This developing story will be updated