Stoughton Police Searching for 2 Shooting Suspects; Residents Urged to Stay Vigilant

Any area resident who sees something out of place or hears something in their yard is asked to immediately call 911, Stoughton police said.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Residents in Stoughton, Massachusetts, were asked to shelter in place Thursday night as police actively searched for two shooting suspects.

Stoughton police responded to the 400 block of Sumner Street around 8:45 p.m. where a teenager had been shot.

In a tweet just before 10:30 p.m., police asked area residents to shelter in place while authorities searched for the suspects, one of whom was described as a young man.

Stoughton police said they had called off their search around 11:15 p.m. after canvassing the wooded areas and neighborhoods for several hours, however they cautioned that their work is not done and urged residents to be aware of their surroundings.

Any resident who sees something out of place or hears something in their yard is asked to immediately call 911.

Police said they will continue to follow up on the tips they have received so far. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department.

Officials did not provide information on the victim's injuries or condition.

